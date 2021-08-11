Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Nutrien also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.60-5.10 EPS.

NTR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.85. 100,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,411. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.92.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

