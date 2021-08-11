WP Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.90. The company had a trading volume of 194,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

