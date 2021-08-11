Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,219. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

