Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Encore Wire has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WIRE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.48. 645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

