Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 581.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,049,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $365.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,303,371. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $369.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

