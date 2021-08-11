Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sarepta reported encouraging second quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. Sarepta's first DMD drug, Exondys 51, has posted impressive growth in the past few quarters with the trend expected to continue. The company’s two other new DMD drugs, Vyondys 53 and Amondys 45, are also seeing strong demand trends. These three drugs have the potential to treat one-third of DMD patients. Development of its promising next-generation DMD candidate is progressing well. Its focus on developing gene therapies with diversified targets, including DMD, also looks promising. However, failure of its lead gene therapy candidate in a clinical study last year hurt its prospects. It has also suffered several pipeline setbacks and any such setback will have adverse impact. Shares of Sarepta have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.09.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.71. 8,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

