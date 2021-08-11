Summit X LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.58. The company had a trading volume of 120,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,261. The stock has a market cap of $322.65 billion, a PE ratio of -70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

