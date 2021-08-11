fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. fuboTV updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 808,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,420,289. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

