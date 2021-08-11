Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MTNB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 5,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,544. The stock has a market cap of $154.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

