CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

Get CI Financial alerts:

NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,331. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 126,920 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 452,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 240,438 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $3,192,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.