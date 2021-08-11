Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $268.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,840. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $273.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

