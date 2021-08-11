Tarbox Family Office Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.99. The company had a trading volume of 91,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.71. The company has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $410.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

