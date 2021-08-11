Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

TSE ALS traded up C$0.19 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.22. The company had a trading volume of 29,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$714.72 million and a PE ratio of -59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.38. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.63 and a 52 week high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.5520446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.56.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

