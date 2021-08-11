Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 2,002 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $235.45. The stock had a trading volume of 182,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,317,322. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.39. The company has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

