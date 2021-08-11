Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Wallington Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.08. The company had a trading volume of 129,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,317,322. The stock has a market cap of $459.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.39. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.