Investors Title Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by 30.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.28. Investors Title has a one year low of $128.01 and a one year high of $194.26. The company has a market cap of $348.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

