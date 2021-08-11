Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target at $41.75

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:ORIC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,817. The stock has a market cap of $601.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.90. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,608 shares of company stock worth $115,493 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

