Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. The Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Shares of BK traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 219,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,047. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $54.04.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

