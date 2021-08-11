West Shore Bank Corp. (WSSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on August 30th

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
WSSH stock remained flat at $$28.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81. West Shore Bank has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $33.65.
About West Shore Bank
