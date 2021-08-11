Analysts Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.13. ICF International posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICFI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,903,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $8,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICF International stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. 253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,585. ICF International has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

