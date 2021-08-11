Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $277.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

