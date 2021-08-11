Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,785. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03.

