$59.00 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce $59.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.19 million and the highest is $59.99 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $63.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.54 million to $260.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $255.88 million, with estimates ranging from $249.13 million to $263.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of BNFT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.23. 10,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,127. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $405.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.73. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Benefitfocus by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.