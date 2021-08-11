MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,332 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 78,971 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,779,800. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

ORCL opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $250.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.