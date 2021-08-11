ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. ResMed comprises 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in ResMed by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1,029.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ResMed by 367.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.09. 5,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $278.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,777,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,274 shares of company stock worth $8,855,386. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

