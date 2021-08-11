Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 3,183 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,408,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,557,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,738,000 after buying an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,686 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.44.

