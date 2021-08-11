Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Inter Parfums has decreased its dividend payment by 54.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,067. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

