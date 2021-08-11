Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 146,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.88. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,371. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $191.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.25.

