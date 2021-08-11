The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Announces Earnings Results

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The Hackett Group updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. 1,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.77 million, a P/E ratio of 98.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.