Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERE.UN. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.20 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.19.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

ERE.UN traded up C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 104,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.34. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$4.04 and a one year high of C$4.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.38.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.