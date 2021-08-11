Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Shares of TA traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,369. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$7.67 and a 1-year high of C$13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.31. The company has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.1898554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$1,848,699.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

