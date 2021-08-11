BMO Capital Markets Trims Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Target Price to C$5.75

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXK. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

NYSE EXK traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. 84,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,185. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $793.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 312.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 411,955 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

