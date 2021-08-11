AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$49.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of BOS traded up C$3.30 on Wednesday, hitting C$39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,113. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$15.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.21.
In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.