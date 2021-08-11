AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$49.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of BOS traded up C$3.30 on Wednesday, hitting C$39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,113. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$15.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.21.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

