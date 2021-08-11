Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.250-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VRTV stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.23. The stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,800. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

