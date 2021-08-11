Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Announces Earnings Results

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 241.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

NYSE BATL traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.84. Battalion Oil has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Rogers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.