Western Financial Corporation Buys 350 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.79. 72,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,330,635. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The company has a market cap of $457.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

