Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

NYSE:O traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.86. 63,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,913. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.