Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 402 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.28. 39,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,956. The firm has a market cap of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

