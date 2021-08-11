Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Walmart were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Walmart by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.9% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.24.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.84. 505,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304,143. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $419.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.