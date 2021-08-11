Sara Bay Financial Invests $211,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 184,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 286,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,850,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.78. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

