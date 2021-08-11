Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,750. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -177.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

