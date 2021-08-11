Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 8.1% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,068,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 4,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,320.68 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,475.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

