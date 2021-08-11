EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Lowered by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises 6.3% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $16,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 198.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after buying an additional 191,033 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,769 shares of company stock worth $34,203,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.90.

NYSE EPAM traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $602.83. 1,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,565. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.25 and a 12 month high of $618.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

