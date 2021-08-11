Sara Bay Financial Sells 947 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Sara Bay Financial lessened its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global makes up approximately 1.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned 0.35% of NV5 Global worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.13. 3,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,986. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

