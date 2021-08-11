Sara Bay Financial Sells 2,764 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sara Bay Financial lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Jabil comprises about 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Jabil were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Jabil by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,735 shares of company stock worth $6,793,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. 7,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,341. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

