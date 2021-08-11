Schwab Charitable Fund Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.49. 62,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,291. The company has a market cap of $202.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $322.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

