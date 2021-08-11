Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $209,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.3% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 638,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.14. 140,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.26. The company has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

