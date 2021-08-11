CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,482 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 107.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 51.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.67. 22,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $139.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens raised their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

