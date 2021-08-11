Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Gap Down to $29.05

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.05, but opened at $28.22. Albertsons Companies shares last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 9,573 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

