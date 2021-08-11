Sterling Manor Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

BABA stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.05. The stock had a trading volume of 226,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,759,133. The firm has a market cap of $527.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.82. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

